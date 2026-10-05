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Θρίλερ στις ΗΠΑ: Γιορτή κατέληξε σε τραγωδία - 2 νεκροί και 35 τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς (βίντεο)

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ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS

Δύο άνδρες, ηλικίας 21 και 23 ετών, σκοτώθηκαν και 35 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από πυρά σε γιορτή για την επιστροφή μαθητών λυκείου στην κομητεία Ντούλι.

Δύο άνδρες έχασαν τη ζωή τους και 35 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από πυρά κατά τη διάρκεια γιορτής στην πολιτεία Τζόρτζια των ΗΠΑ, σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές και τις αρχές της πολιτείας.

Ο σερίφης της κομητείας Ντούλι, Κρεγκ Πίβι, δήλωσε σε έκτακτη συνέντευξη Τύπου ότι τα δύο θύματα, ηλικίας 21 και 23 ετών, σκοτώθηκαν στη Βιένα, περίπου 216 χιλιόμετρα νότια της Ατλάντα.

Οι 35 τραυματίες είναι ηλικίας από 14 έως 51 ετών, ενώ ορισμένοι φέρουν τραύματα από τουφέκια. Κάποιοι από τους τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Στη γιορτή για την επιστροφή μαθητών του λυκείου στην κομητεία Ντούλι βρίσκονταν εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι. Η εκδήλωση είχε συνδιοργανωθεί από εκπαιδευτικό θεσμό.

Οι αρχές ανέφεραν ότι δεν θεωρούν πως υπάρχει πλέον απειλή. Μέχρι στιγμής, ωστόσο, δεν έχουν ανακοινώσει το όνομα κάποιου υπόπτου ή «προσώπου ενδιαφέροντος», ούτε έχουν κάνει εκτίμηση για τα κίνητρα της επίθεσης.

«Δεν θέλουμε να κάνουμε εικασίες για το τι προκάλεσε» το αιματηρό επεισόδιο, δήλωσε ο Κρις Χόουζι, διευθυντής του Γραφείου Έρευνας της Τζόρτζια (GBI).

Πηγή: ΚΥΠΕ

#ΗΠΑ

ΤΑ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑΣ

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