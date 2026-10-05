Θρίλερ στις ΗΠΑ: Γιορτή κατέληξε σε τραγωδία - 2 νεκροί και 35 τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς (βίντεο)

Δύο άνδρες έχασαν τη ζωή τους και 35 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από πυρά κατά τη διάρκεια γιορτής στην πολιτεία Τζόρτζια των ΗΠΑ, σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές και τις αρχές της πολιτείας.

Ο σερίφης της κομητείας Ντούλι, Κρεγκ Πίβι, δήλωσε σε έκτακτη συνέντευξη Τύπου ότι τα δύο θύματα, ηλικίας 21 και 23 ετών, σκοτώθηκαν στη Βιένα, περίπου 216 χιλιόμετρα νότια της Ατλάντα.

In other ... AWFUL "news" 2 dead, 35 injured in homecoming party mass shooting in Georgia. VIENNA, Ga Two people are dead and 35 people have been injured in a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Georgia, according to officials. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened around 1:25 am in Vienna, Georgia, during a homecoming block party where deputies were monitoring a crowd of more than one thousand people. Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that a 20-year-old man.. and a 23-year-old man were shot and killed. County Sheriff Craig Peavy said shots were fired at at least 50 people in at least two locations about a block apart. He said 25 people were taken to the hospital and as many as 35 people may have been injured. My Friends... Something's gone terribly wrong in our society.. These people have 0 regard for human life. All Of These SAVAGES walk among us.. Keep you heads on swivel friends. Video: WDJA 7 Virginia

Οι 35 τραυματίες είναι ηλικίας από 14 έως 51 ετών, ενώ ορισμένοι φέρουν τραύματα από τουφέκια. Κάποιοι από τους τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Στη γιορτή για την επιστροφή μαθητών του λυκείου στην κομητεία Ντούλι βρίσκονταν εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι. Η εκδήλωση είχε συνδιοργανωθεί από εκπαιδευτικό θεσμό.

GBI Investigates Shooting Deaths in Dooly County, GA UPDATE - October 4, 2026: Victims killed in this shooting have been identified as Jaquevion Jackson, age 21, of Cordele, GA, and Macaleb Jackson, age 23, of Hawkinsville, GA. Condition of the 35 injured victims range from stable to critical. Mass shooting at a Dooly County High School homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia, left 2 people dead and up to 35 others injured early Sunday morning, October 4, 2026. Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office are actively investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made. Key Details of the Shooting: • The Incident: Gunfire erupted around 1:25 a.m. in the 900 block of Pine Street near the Dooly County Recreation Department's gym, where deputies were monitoring a crowd of more than 1,000 people celebrating homecoming weekend. Shots were fired at at least 50 people across two locations a block apart. • The Victims: Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls identified the deceased as JaQuevion Jackson (21) of Cordele and Macaleb Jackson (23) of Hawkinsville. The GBI noted that up to 35 other individuals sustained injuries, with at least 25 transported to various regional hospitals. • School & Community Impact: Dooly County School System Superintendent Sherrod Willaford confirmed the shooting was not a school-sponsored event. However, recognizing its deep community impact, schools will open on Monday with additional safety measures in place. • Broader Context: Vienna is located roughly 130 miles south of Atlanta. Authorities noted that this tragedy closely follows another central Georgia incident in nearby Macon last week, where 12 teenagers were wounded by gunfire at a birthday party. The GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry is urging anyone with information to contact them at 478-987-4545 or submit anonymous tips via the GBI Tip Submission Portal. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://t.co/lKCnK5wKno, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. WATCH the news conference here: https://t.co/xnfiYZigP7 ORIGINAL RELEASE: Vienna, Dooly County, GA (October 4, 2026) – The GBI is investigating a shooting in Vienna, GA, that left two people dead and 35 people injured. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) requested the GBI to assist with the investigation. Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:25 a.m., on October 4, 2026, DCSO deputies were on patrol at a neighborhood block party when shots were fired from the 900 block of Pine Street in Vienna, GA. Deputies immediately responded to the area and discovered multiple people had been shot. Deputies also found two people in the 600 block of Pine Street that were pronounced deceased on scene. Victims were taken to several regional hospitals for treatment. The two deceased victims will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where autopsies will be conducted. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://t.co/lKCnK5wKno, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.