A World of Opportunities Awaits at UCLan Cyprus Open Day

On Wednesday, 17 September 2025, from 15:00 to 19:00, UCLan Cyprus will open its doors for a special Open Day at its award-winning campus in Larnaca. This unique event offers prospective students and their families the opportunity to explore the exceptional academic and career pathways available at the British University of Cyprus.

Attendees will discover how UCLan Cyprus combines nearly two centuries of academic tradition with modern innovation, giving students the chance to graduate with a double-awarded degree recognized by both UCLan UK and UCLan Cyprus.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the University’s experienced Academics and Admissions team, who will be on hand to answer questions about Entry Requirements, Scholarships, Student Life, Accommodation, future career prospects, and the application process.

The Open Day will also include guided tours of the University’s cutting-edge facilities and on-campus accommodation, just a short walk from the main building. Current students will be sharing their personal experiences, offering a genuine insight into academic and social life at UCLan Cyprus.

For more information, please contact the Admissions Office at admissions@uclancyprus.ac.cy or call +357 24 69 40 00.