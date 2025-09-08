Πολίτης 107.6 & 97.6 FM

|

Politis En Logo
| Παιδεία

A World of Opportunities Awaits at UCLan Cyprus Open Day

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS

Header Image

On Wednesday, 17 September 2025, from 15:00 to 19:00, UCLan Cyprus will open its doors for a special Open Day at its award-winning campus in Larnaca. This unique event offers prospective students and their families the opportunity to explore the exceptional academic and career pathways available at the British University of Cyprus.

Attendees will discover how UCLan Cyprus combines nearly two centuries of academic tradition with modern innovation, giving students the chance to graduate with a double-awarded degree recognized by both UCLan UK and UCLan Cyprus.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the University’s experienced Academics and Admissions team, who will be on hand to answer questions about Entry Requirements, Scholarships, Student Life, Accommodation, future career prospects, and the application process.

The Open Day will also include guided tours of the University’s cutting-edge facilities and on-campus accommodation, just a short walk from the main building. Current students will be sharing their personal experiences, offering a genuine insight into academic and social life at UCLan Cyprus.

For more information, please contact the Admissions Office at admissions@uclancyprus.ac.cy or call +357 24 69 40 00.

Tags

UCLan Cyprus

ΤΑ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑΣ

Λογότυπο Altamira

Πολιτική Δημοσίευσης Σχολίων

Οι ιδιοκτήτες της ιστοσελίδας www.politis.com.cy διατηρούν το δικαίωμα να αφαιρούν σχόλια αναγνωστών, δυσφημιστικού και/ή υβριστικού περιεχομένου, ή/και σχόλια που μπορούν να εκληφθεί ότι υποκινούν το μίσος/τον ρατσισμό ή που παραβιάζουν οποιαδήποτε άλλη νομοθεσία. Οι συντάκτες των σχολίων αυτών ευθύνονται προσωπικά για την δημοσίευση τους. Αν κάποιος αναγνώστης/συντάκτης σχολίου, το οποίο αφαιρείται, θεωρεί ότι έχει στοιχεία που αποδεικνύουν το αληθές του περιεχομένου του, μπορεί να τα αποστείλει στην διεύθυνση της ιστοσελίδας για να διερευνηθούν. Προτρέπουμε τους αναγνώστες μας να κάνουν report / flag σχόλια που πιστεύουν ότι παραβιάζουν τους πιο πάνω κανόνες. Σχόλια που περιέχουν URL / links σε οποιαδήποτε σελίδα, δεν δημοσιεύονται αυτόματα.

Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Κάντε εγγραφή στο newsletter του «Π»

Εγγραφείτε στο Newsletter της εφημερίδας για να λαμβάνετε καθημερινά τις σημαντικότερες ειδήσεις στο email σας.

ΕΓΓΡΑΦΗ

Ακολουθήστε μας στα social media

App StoreGoogle Play
© 2025 Developed by P.C Admin 22 Limited