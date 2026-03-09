Gold Partnership between Petrolina and the Cyprus Olympic Committee strengthens the Road to «Los Angeles 28»

The Cyprus Olympic Committee and Petrolina announce the signing of a sponsorship agreement, with Petrolina assuming the role of Gold Partner for the period 2025-2028, sealing a strategic alliance built on shared values, a common vision, and a longstanding commitment to society and sport.

The agreement was signed on Thursday, 5 March 2026, at Petrolina’s headquarters in Larnaca, marking the beginning of a dynamic collaboration focused on supporting Cypriot athletes in the lead-up to the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028. During the event, exhibits from the Cyprus Olympic Committee Museum were presented, highlighting Cyprus’ journey and presence at the Olympic Games

In his address, the President of the Cyprus Olympic Committee, Georgios A. Chrysostomou, referred to respect as a fundamental value of Olympism, noting that the partnership is rooted in Petrolina’s longstanding contribution to Cyprus. As he explained, since its founding, Petrolina has consistently supported sport, backing sporting events and establishing student awards, fostering the coexistence of sport and education.

“As we are fully aware of Petrolina’s history and philosophy, we can confidently say that its actions and vision align harmoniously with the philosophy of the Cyprus Olympic Committee. With shared visions and values, we can work together to support the dreams and aspirations of our athletes and promote the principles and values of Olympism,” he stated.

He added that “Petrolina is a reliable and longstanding partner that recognises sport as a driver of social progress. Together, we move forward towards the major challenges of the next four years with confidence, strategic planning and a shared vision to strengthen Cyprus’ presence on the international sporting stage. Together we can provide the energy to go even further in the pursuit of excellence.”

The Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, Dinos Lefkaritis, stated: “Our partnership with the Cyprus Olympic Committee reinforces Petrolina’s longstanding commitment to supporting sport and contributes to creating the right conditions for our athletes to achieve the best possible results at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.” He also emphasised that “for Petrolina, sport has always been part of our DNA and a fundamental element of our philosophy and strategy for responsible and sustainable development.”

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, Georgia Lefkariti, stated that within the framework of the company’s wide-ranging Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Petrolina once again actively supports the Cyprus Olympic Committee and Cypriot athletes. “With pride, we strengthen their effort and vision for distinction at this premier global event, promoting the sporting spirit that inspires and unites.”

On behalf of the athletes, Elena Kulichenko stated: “It is a great honour for me to represent the athletes of Cyprus at this important moment. The partnership between the Cyprus Olympic Committee and Petrolina represents a meaningful investment in the future of sport in Cyprus. The support of organisations that believe in our dreams enables us to focus on our efforts and represent Cyprus with pride. On behalf of all athletes, we sincerely thank Petrolina and the Cyprus Olympic Committee and we promise to always do our very best.”

Athletes present at the signing of the sponsorship agreement included Giorgos Achilleos (Shooting), Konstantina Nikolaou (Shooting), Elena Kulichenko (Athletics), Natalia Christofi (Athletics) and Kalliopi Kountouri (Athletics), who proudly represent Cyprus with dedication and sporting excellence.