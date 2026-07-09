Emmy 2026: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες – Πρώτο το «The Pitt», ρεκόρ για το «Hacks»

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Emmy 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν χθες, Τετάρτη 8 Ιουλίου, με το «The Pitt» να οδηγεί την κούρσα με 25 υποψηφιότητες και το «Hacks» να γράφει ιστορία ως η κωμική σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες.

Τις υποψηφιότητες ανακοίνωσαν οι Λίζα Κολόν-Ζάγιας, γνωστή από το «The Bear», και Τζεφ Χίλερ, από το «Somebody Somewhere», οι οποίοι είχαν βραβευτεί πέρυσι με Emmy.

Το «Hacks» απέσπασε 24 υποψηφιότητες, καταγράφοντας νέο ρεκόρ για κωμική σειρά. Μέχρι σήμερα, το ρεκόρ μοιράζονταν το «The Studio» και το «The Bear», με 23 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα, το 2025 και το 2024 αντίστοιχα.

Στην κορυφή των συνολικών υποψηφιοτήτων βρίσκεται η δραματική σειρά «The Pitt», η οποία προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες.

Ανάμεσα στους υποψηφίους βρίσκονται η Ζεντάγια, η Λίζα Κούντροου και ο Ρομπ Ράινερ, ο οποίος δολοφονήθηκε τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, για την guest εμφάνισή του στο «The Bear».

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Emmy 2026

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man

Steve Carell – Rooster

Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback

Jean Smart – Hacks

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

Michael J. Fox – Shrinking

Brett Goldstein – Shrinking

Hamish Linklater – Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Rob Reiner – The Bear

Connor Storrie – Saturday Night Live

Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

Leslie Bibb – Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear

Betty Gilpin – Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones – Hacks

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Lauren Weedman – Hacks

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt

Gerran Howell – The Pitt

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt

Fiona Dourif – The Pitt

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr. – The Pitt

Jeff Hiller – Pluribus

Jeff Kober – The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat

Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Brittany Allen – The Pitt

Tap Anderson – The Pitt

Tina Ivlev – The Pitt

Miriam Shor – Pluribus

Merritt Wever – The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley – Paradise

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Ανθολογική Σειρά

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Riz Ahmed – Bait

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac – Beef

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan – Beef

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd – Half Man

David Harbour – DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins – DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton – Beef

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

David Harbour – DTF St. Louis

Joy Sunday – DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung – Beef

Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Καλύτερο Structured Reality Πρόγραμμα

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Καλύτερο Unstructured Reality Πρόγραμμα

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

Καλύτερο Reality Διαγωνιστικό Πρόγραμμα

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Καλύτερο Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Reality ή Reality Διαγωνιστικού Προγράμματος

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming – The Traitors

Kristen Kish – Top Chef

Ariana Madix – Love Island USA

Jeff Probst – Survivor

Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Game Show

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!

Colin Jost – Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Martin Short – Match Game

Καλύτερο Πρόγραμμα Animation

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Smiling Friends

South Park

Star Wars: Visions

Καλύτερη Variety Σειρά

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Καλύτερο Variety Special — Ζωντανή Μετάδοση

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

Καλύτερο Variety Special — Μαγνητοσκοπημένο

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Special

John Candy: I Like Me

Marty, Life Is Short

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Ocean with David Attenborough

Καλύτερη Σειρά Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Σειρά

The American Revolution

Mr. Scorsese

Rafa

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

The Yogurt Shop Murders

Καλύτερη Παρουσιαζόμενη Nonfiction Σειρά ή Special

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers

The Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

Tucci in Italy