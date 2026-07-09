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Emmy 2026: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες – Πρώτο το «The Pitt», ρεκόρ για το «Hacks»

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Η δραματική σειρά προηγείται στην κούρσα των βραβείων, ενώ το «Hacks» έγινε η κωμωδία με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες σε μία χρονιά – Αναλυτικά οι βασικές κατηγορίες

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Emmy 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν χθες, Τετάρτη 8 Ιουλίου, με το «The Pitt» να οδηγεί την κούρσα με 25 υποψηφιότητες και το «Hacks» να γράφει ιστορία ως η κωμική σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες.

Τις υποψηφιότητες ανακοίνωσαν οι Λίζα Κολόν-Ζάγιας, γνωστή από το «The Bear», και Τζεφ Χίλερ, από το «Somebody Somewhere», οι οποίοι είχαν βραβευτεί πέρυσι με Emmy.

Το «Hacks» απέσπασε 24 υποψηφιότητες, καταγράφοντας νέο ρεκόρ για κωμική σειρά. Μέχρι σήμερα, το ρεκόρ μοιράζονταν το «The Studio» και το «The Bear», με 23 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα, το 2025 και το 2024 αντίστοιχα.

Στην κορυφή των συνολικών υποψηφιοτήτων βρίσκεται η δραματική σειρά «The Pitt», η οποία προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες.

Ανάμεσα στους υποψηφίους βρίσκονται η Ζεντάγια, η Λίζα Κούντροου και ο Ρομπ Ράινερ, ο οποίος δολοφονήθηκε τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, για την guest εμφάνισή του στο «The Bear».

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Emmy 2026

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbott Elementary

 

The Bear

 

Hacks

 

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

 

Nobody Wants This

 

Only Murders in the Building

 

Shrinking

 

Widow’s Bay

 

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man

 

Steve Carell – Rooster

 

Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay

 

Jason Segel – Shrinking

 

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

 

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

 

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

 

Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

 

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback

 

Jean Smart – Hacks

 

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

 

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

 

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

 

Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

 

Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay

 

Michael Urie – Shrinking

 

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

 

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay

 

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

 

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

 

Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay

 

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

 

Megan Stalter – Hacks

 

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

 

Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

Michael J. Fox – Shrinking

 

Brett Goldstein – Shrinking

 

Hamish Linklater – Widow’s Bay

 

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

 

Rob Reiner – The Bear

 

Connor Storrie – Saturday Night Live

 

Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

Leslie Bibb – Hacks

 

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear

 

Betty Gilpin – Widow’s Bay

 

Cherry Jones – Hacks

 

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

 

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

 

Lauren Weedman – Hacks

 

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Diplomat

 

The Gilded Age

 

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

 

Paradise

 

The Pitt

 

Pluribus

 

Slow Horses

 

Your Friends & Neighbors

 

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

 

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

 

Mark Ruffalo – Task

 

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

 

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

 

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

 

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments

 

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

 

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

 

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

 

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

 

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt

 

Gerran Howell – The Pitt

 

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

 

Tom Pelphrey – Task

 

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

 

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt

 

Fiona Dourif – The Pitt

 

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

 

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

 

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt

 

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

 

Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

 

Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

 

Ernest Harden Jr. – The Pitt

 

Jeff Hiller – Pluribus

 

Jeff Kober – The Pitt

 

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

 

Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat

 

Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Brittany Allen – The Pitt

 

Tap Anderson – The Pitt

 

Tina Ivlev – The Pitt

 

Miriam Shor – Pluribus

 

Merritt Wever – The Gilded Age

 

Shailene Woodley – Paradise

 

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Ανθολογική Σειρά

All Her Fault

 

The Beast in Me

 

Beef

 

DTF St. Louis

 

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

 

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία

Heads of State

 

Miss You, Love You

 

People We Meet on Vacation

 

Remarkably Bright Creatures

 

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

 

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Riz Ahmed – Bait

 

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

 

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

 

Oscar Isaac – Beef

 

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

 

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

 

Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures

 

Carey Mulligan – Beef

 

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

 

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

 

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis

 

Richard Gadd – Half Man

 

David Harbour – DTF St. Louis

 

Richard Jenkins – DTF St. Louis

 

Charles Melton – Beef

 

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

 

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis

 

Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault

 

Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

 

David Harbour – DTF St. Louis

 

Joy Sunday – DTF St. Louis

 

Youn Yuh-jung – Beef

 

Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

 

Καλύτερο Structured Reality Πρόγραμμα

Antiques Roadshow

 

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

 

Love Is Blind

 

Queer Eye

 

Shark Tank

 

Καλύτερο Unstructured Reality Πρόγραμμα

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

 

Love on the Spectrum

 

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

 

Summer House

 

Welcome to Wrexham

 

Καλύτερο Reality Διαγωνιστικό Πρόγραμμα

Dancing with the Stars

 

RuPaul’s Drag Race

 

Survivor

 

Top Chef

 

The Traitors

 

Καλύτερο Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

 

Jeopardy!

 

The Price Is Right

 

Wheel of Fortune

 

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

 

Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Reality ή Reality Διαγωνιστικού Προγράμματος

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

 

Alan Cumming – The Traitors

 

Kristen Kish – Top Chef

 

Ariana Madix – Love Island USA

 

Jeff Probst – Survivor

 

Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Game Show

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

 

Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!

 

Colin Jost – Pop Culture Jeopardy!

 

Jimmy Kimmel – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

 

Martin Short – Match Game

 

Καλύτερο Πρόγραμμα Animation

Bob’s Burgers

 

Rick and Morty

 

The Simpsons

 

Smiling Friends

 

South Park

 

Star Wars: Visions

 

Καλύτερη Variety Σειρά

The Daily Show

 

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

 

Saturday Night Live

 

Καλύτερο Variety Special — Ζωντανή Μετάδοση

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

 

83rd Annual Golden Globes

 

68th Annual Grammy Awards

 

The Oscars

 

78th Annual Tony Awards

 

Καλύτερο Variety Special — Μαγνητοσκοπημένο

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…

 

The Muppet Show

 

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

 

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

 

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

 

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Special

John Candy: I Like Me

 

Marty, Life Is Short

 

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

 

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

 

Ocean with David Attenborough

 

Καλύτερη Σειρά Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Σειρά

The American Revolution

 

Mr. Scorsese

 

Rafa

 

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

 

The Yogurt Shop Murders

 

Καλύτερη Παρουσιαζόμενη Nonfiction Σειρά ή Special

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers

 

The Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

 

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.

 

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

 

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

 

Tucci in Italy

 

ΤΑ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑΣ

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