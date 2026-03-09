UNIC Business School Students Achieve Second Place in CFA Institute Research Challenge

A team of University of Nicosia (UNIC) Business School students represented the University at the CFA Institute Research Challenge, competing against six other universities from across Cyprus. Over a three-month period, the team produced a comprehensive equity research report and delivered a strong presentation to a panel of expert judges in finance and investments.

UNIC’s team achieved an excellent second-place result, finishing just one point behind the first-place team. Throughout the final presentation, the students demonstrated professionalism, confidence, and a high level of technical competence, responding to judges’ questions with the clarity and composure expected of industry professionals.

The UNIC Team

Kristina Navaisekh

Ayomikunsola Oke

Giannis Azoidis

Micheal Machamire Tinashe

Richard David Castelete

Faculty Advisor: Dr Svetlana Sapuric

Industry Mentor: Georgios Karayiannis

About the CFA Institute Research Challenge

Organised by the CFA Institute and delivered through local CFA societies, the CFA Institute Research Challenge offers university students practical experience in equity analysis and research, while providing valuable exposure to industry standards and direct engagement with investment professionals.

The University of Nicosia congratulates all the teams competing in the CFA Challenge and specifically its team on this outstanding achievement. The Business School is proud to celebrate students whose hard work, analytical strength, and commitment to excellence reflect so positively on UNIC.