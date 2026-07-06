New ALPHAMEGA Express store opens in Peyia

ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets have expanded their presence in the Paphos District, by opening a new ALPHAMEGA Express store in Peyia located in close proximity to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort.

This marks the 22nd store in the company’s network and is designed to meet the everyday needs of both hotel guests and visitors, following the successful ALPHAMEGA Express concept already operating at Ayia Napa Marina and Limassol Marina.

The specially designed ALPHAMEGA Express store in Peyia offers a carefully curated selection of products to meet customers’ everyday needs, including bakery products, pre-packed deli items, snacks, ice cream, beverages and personal care items, as well as branded products and ALPHAMEGA private label ranges. Customers can also order coffee and other Bean Bar products via the Bean Bar App, with free in-store pickup.

The opening of the ALPHAMEGA Express store in Peyia, near Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, enhances convenience for visitors to the area and adds a range of premium options, creating a comprehensive service experience.

The ALPHAMEGA Express store is open daily from 07:00 to 22:00. For products not available in-store, customers can also place orders through the ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets online store at www.alphamega.com.cy